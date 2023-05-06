Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

