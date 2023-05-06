Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 167 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

