Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 445.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. CWM LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of ARR opened at $5.09 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $995.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

