Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Black Knight by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

