Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp



Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

