Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $106.64 and a one year high of $188.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.