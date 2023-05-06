Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $208,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 24.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Up 2.4 %

ARCB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.