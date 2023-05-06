Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.