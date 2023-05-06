Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

