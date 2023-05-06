Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SKM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

