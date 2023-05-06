Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,090,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

