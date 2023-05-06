Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $621.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 154.74%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

