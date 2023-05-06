Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

EQH opened at $24.03 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

