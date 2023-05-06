Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

