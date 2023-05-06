Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.90 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

