Parker Shi Purchases 4,780 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $44.21 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

