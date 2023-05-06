PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,292,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $74,678,000 after buying an additional 549,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,942,000 after acquiring an additional 403,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

