Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2,878.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.