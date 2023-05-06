Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

