PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

