Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YLD opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.