Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. The company has a market cap of C$377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.26. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

