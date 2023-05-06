ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NOW by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

