ProShare Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $281,438. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

TWO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

