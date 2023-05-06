ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NBR stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

