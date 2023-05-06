ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 65.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 295,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

