ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,839,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $481,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $22,328,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,479,000 after acquiring an additional 971,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VERV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

