ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

