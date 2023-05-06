ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,157 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after buying an additional 632,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,439,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after buying an additional 762,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

