ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

STBA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

