ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $20.62 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

