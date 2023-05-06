ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

