ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

