Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,040 shares of company stock worth $2,997,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

