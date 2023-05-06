Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By Wedbush

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

