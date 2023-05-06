R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 322.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

