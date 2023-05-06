Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.68 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

