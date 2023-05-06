Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.