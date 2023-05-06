ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of ResMed by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

