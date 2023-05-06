Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,913 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

