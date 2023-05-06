Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 242 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $99.08 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Helen of Troy

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.