Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 3,829 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

