Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 66,496 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,496 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.