Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 671 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

