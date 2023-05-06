Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,354 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. ESAB’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.