Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 867 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Omnicell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.