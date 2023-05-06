Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 918 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.83, a PEG ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading

