Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Masco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Masco by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $1,785,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,709.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

