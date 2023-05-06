Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

