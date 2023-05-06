Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

